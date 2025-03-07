Millie Bobby Brown Has a Confession on the 'Bobby' Part

If you've become accustomed to the way "Millie Bobby Brown" rolls off the tongue, you'll have to get used to a slight shift. "Bobby" isn't actually the Stranger Things star's middle name, as the 21-year-old newlywed revealed in an interview this week alongside Chris Pratt, her co-star from Netflix's The Electric State, reports People . "My middle name is Bonnie," she confessed to BuzzFeed UK . "It's Millie Bonnie Brown. I've never told anyone that."

Pratt seemed floored and pressed her for more, asking, "Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobbie for...." "S---s and giggles," Brown finished his thought. Pratt suggested she'd done so to craft a cool stage name; when Brown laughed and agreed, his simple reply: "No s---." As for where the "Bobby" came from, BuzzFeed notes it has a "sweet" origin: her dad, Robert. (More Millie Bobby Brown stories.)