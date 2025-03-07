Millie Bobby Brown Has a Confession on the 'Bobby' Part

Bonnie is actually the star's real middle name, she reveals in interview
Posted Mar 7, 2025 7:49 AM CST
Meet Millie Bonnie Brown
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

If you've become accustomed to the way "Millie Bobby Brown" rolls off the tongue, you'll have to get used to a slight shift. "Bobby" isn't actually the Stranger Things star's middle name, as the 21-year-old newlywed revealed in an interview this week alongside Chris Pratt, her co-star from Netflix's The Electric State, reports People. "My middle name is Bonnie," she confessed to BuzzFeed UK. "It's Millie Bonnie Brown. I've never told anyone that."

Pratt seemed floored and pressed her for more, asking, "Your middle name is Bonnie? But you just changed it to Bobbie for...." "S---s and giggles," Brown finished his thought. Pratt suggested she'd done so to craft a cool stage name; when Brown laughed and agreed, his simple reply: "No s---." As for where the "Bobby" came from, BuzzFeed notes it has a "sweet" origin: her dad, Robert. (More Millie Bobby Brown stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X