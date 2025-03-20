Man Allegedly Held Captive for Years: 'I Wanted My Freedom'

Video has emerged showing the moments when a Connecticut woman accused of holding her stepson captive for decades alerts first responders to his presence. "My stepson is in here!" Kimberly Sullivan says in Feb. 17 bodycam footage shown by CNN and released by local police after they'd rushed to her burning Waterbury home, reportedly set ablaze by the victim.

Video: In the clip, Sullivan, 56, is also heard informing rescuers that she has two cats. Sullivan's 32-year-old stepson, who hasn't been named, told police he set the fire on purpose so that someone would find him, alleging he'd been kept prisoner by Sullivan since he was 11. First responders can also be seen in the video carrying off what seems to be the victim, who was reportedly found in "severely emaciated condition," according to police—reports say the 5-foot-9 man weighed just 68 pounds, per USA Today.