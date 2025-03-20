GOP Starting to Fear Blowback Over Social Security

Elon Musk has been dipping his toes into what NBC News calls "one of the most politically dangerous arenas in America"—Social Security payments. And multiple Republican senators want very much for him to butt out, reports the Hill.

"He should zip it on that. It's not helpful," one GOP senator who asked to remain anonymous tells the outlet. "It plays right into Democrats' hands; they want to talk about Social Security cuts, Medicare cuts, Medicaid cuts. We don't. The president does not want to talk about that. He's against all those things."

Another GOP senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, went public with her complaints. "It doesn't help the president when you have somebody who clearly is not worried about whether or not Social Security benefits are going to be there for him" talking about cuts at the Social Security Administration, she says, referring to Musk's status as the world's richest person. The Hill says it spoke with "several" senators voicing the same sentiment.