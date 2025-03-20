Accenture Drops 7.3% Despite Strong Profit Report

Stocks got a boost Wednesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said the economy remains solid enough at the moment to leave interest rates where they are. More data arrived Thursday to bolster that view. One report said slightly fewer US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than economists expected. It's the latest sign of a potentially "low fire, low hire" job market. A separate report said sales of previously occupied homes were stronger last month than economists expected, while a third said manufacturing growth in the mid-Atlantic region appears to be better than economists expected. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell also stressed on Wednesday that extremely high uncertainty is making it difficult to forecast what will happen next.

On Wall Street, Darden Restaurants climbed 5.8% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that matched analysts' expectations. That was despite what the company behind Olive Garden, Ruth's Chris Steak House, and other restaurant chains called "a challenging environment." Discount retailer Five Below rose 0.7% after reporting quarterly revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations. The Philadelphia company also issued strong sales guidance and said it expects to open 150 stores this year.