Report: Canada Will Hold Election Next Month

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will trigger an early election on Sunday for an expected vote on April 28, a government official said Thursday, a decision that was made as the country faces a trade war and sovereignty threats from President Trump. The official, who wasn't authorized to publicly give details so spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, said that Carney would go to Governor-General Mary Simon on Sunday and request to dissolve Parliament. Her office holds a constitutional and ceremonial role as the representative of Canada's head of state, King Charles III. The campaign for the election, which is due by October but can be called at any time before then by a prime minister, will then officially begin.