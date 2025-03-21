Florida Toys With Idea of Killing Property Tax

Florida pulled in more than $55 billion in property taxes for the 2024-25 fiscal year—and some in the state are considering the idea of dropping that figure to zero. The Wall Street Journal reports that the state's property-tax system is among the hottest topics among legislators who are back in session, and that some are eyeing the possibility of doing away with property taxes altogether as a way of providing financial relief to homeowners. A high-level overview:

Politicians on board: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is on board with reducing or even phasing out the tax, which he describes as unfair—arguing that its existence means no one truly owns their home, reports the Tallahassee Democrat. GOP state Sen. Jonathan Martin has sponsored a bill that would require a study on wiping out property taxes be done by October. DeSantis wants to see a constitutional amendment that would kill or trim them on the ballot in 2026; 60% of voters would need to vote in favor to pass.