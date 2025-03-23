Turkey Jails Erdogan Rival as Supporters Hold Symbolic Vote

A court formally arrested the mayor of Istanbul, a key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday and ordered him jailed pending the outcome of a trial on corruption charges. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was detained after a raid on his residence last week, sparking the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade. It also deepened concerns over democracy and rule of law in Turkey, the AP reports. His jailing is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major contender from the next presidential race, currently scheduled for 2028. Government officials reject the accusations and insist that Turkey's courts operate independently.

The prosecutor's office said the court decided to jail Imamoglu on suspicion of running a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging. A request to hold him on terror-related charges was rejected, though he still faces prosecution. Following the ruling, Imamoglu was transferred to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul. The Interior Ministry later announced that Imamoglu had been suspended from duty as a "temporary measure." Alongside Imamoglu, 47 other people were also jailed pending trial, including a key aide and two district mayors from Istanbul. A further 44 suspects were released under judicial control.

The government said Sunday that 323 people were detained the previous evening over disturbances at protests; hundreds of thousands have come out in support of Imamoglu in largely peaceful demonstrations. But police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray and fired plastic pellets at protesters in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, some of whom hurled stones, fireworks, and other missiles at riot police. The formal arrest came as more than 1.5 million members of the opposition Republican People's Party began holding a primary presidential election to endorse Imamoglu, the sole candidate. The party set up symbolic ballot boxes nationwide to allow people who are not party members to express support, and large crowds gathered Sunday to cast a "solidarity ballot." At a polling station in Bodrum, western Turkey, engineer Mehmet Dayanc, 38, said he feared that "in the end we'll be like Russia, a country without an opposition, where only a single man participates in elections."