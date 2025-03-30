A Two-Tiered System Defines Credit Cards

People with comfortable incomes tend to pay off their credit card bills every month to avoid fees and interest, plus they collect cash-back rewards, travel points, and other perks to boot. These people, explains Annie Lowery at the Atlantic , are known in the industry as the "transactors." To them, a credit card is a convenience, not a lifeline. Transactors might wonder how credit card companies can afford to give them all those financial perks, and they might also be surprised to learn the answer. It's not the companies paying for those perks, it's lower-income people, writes Lowery. Transactors, meet the "revolvers."

"Revolvers are subprime borrowers who use credit cards as a payment tool and as a short-term loan, to cover surprise expenses and groceries the week before payday," writes Lowery. "Such customers tend to take out no-frills cards, without lavish cash-back rewards and travel points. They also tend to carry a balance from month to month, and sometimes from month to month to month to month." The late fees and interest charges they pay are used to bestow rewards on the transactors, writes Lowery. The companies counter that swipe fees and the like pay for their rewards, but the piece casts doubt on that.

Congress is looking into remedies, and Lowery notes that credit card companies have been offering fewer cards of late to subprime borrowers as the number of "seriously delinquent" balances rises. That, too, could be a problem: