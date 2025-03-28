For Years, Exec Compiled a List of Co-Workers' Malapropisms

The Wall Street Journal reports on the retiring of a Ford sales exec whose farewell email to colleagues came with an unusual attachment—a list of more than 2,200 verbal gaffes he catalogued over the years during meetings and conversations, with details on who said it and when. It seems that Mike O'Brien wrote down his first such mistake on a whiteboard in 2014, and his "Board Words" then became legend. Some of the examples cited:

"We need to make sure dealers have some skin in the teeth."

"We need to talk about the elephant in the closet."