US 'Will Not Get' Greenland, New Prime Minister Says

The newly elected prime minister of Greenland pushed back Sunday against assertions by President Trump that America will take control of the island territory. Greenland, a huge, resource-rich island in the Atlantic, is a self-governing territory of Denmark, a NATO ally of the US. Trump wants to annex the territory, claiming it's needed for national security purposes. "President Trump says that the United States 'will get Greenland.' Let me be clear: The United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide our own future," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a Facebook post, per the AP .

Nielsen's post comes a day after Trump told NBC News that military force wasn't off the table with regard to acquiring Greenland. In Saturday's interview, Trump allowed that, "there's a good possibility that we could do it without military force." He added: "This is world peace, this is international security. I don't take anything off the table." Residents and politicians in Greenland have reacted with anger to Trump's repeated suggestions, with Danish leaders also pushing back. In the NBC interview, Trump also was asked what message aggression toward Greenland would send to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has invaded Ukraine and annexed several of its provinces in defiance of international law. "I don't care," Trump answered.

On Friday, Nielsen had urged unity in his government in the face of the aggressive talk from the US and the unwelcome visit by Vice President JD Vance, per Politico Europe. "It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences … because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside," Nielsen said. (More Greenland stories.)