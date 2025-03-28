World / Myanmar Grim Count Begins After Big Quake in Asia More than 150 dead in Myanmar and Thailand, and the toll is expected to keep rising By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 28, 2025 2:16 PM CDT Copied People seek shelter in Bangkok's Benjasiri Park after an earthquake shook nearby high-rises on Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck) See 19 more photos Details are clarifying after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake and an aftershock measuring 6.4 rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand on Friday. From the AP: At least 144 people were killed in Myanmar, the head of the military government said in a televised speech. "The death toll and injuries are expected to rise," Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said, adding that more than 700 people had been injured. At least 10 died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed. An unknown number of others were still under the rubble. Damage was also reported in China. "The impact of the earthquake in Myanmar is likely to be severe, with possibly thousands of displaced people in need of urgent shelter, food, and medical aid," said Mohammed Riyas, regional director of the International Rescue Committee. Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war, and many areas were not easily accessible even before the quake. The United Nations' emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of $5 million for recovery efforts in the area as the international body works to recover from massive US funding cuts to the region. Pope Francis, who is convalescing after a five-week hospitalization for life-threatening double pneumonia, offered prayers to the victims of the earthquake. The earthquake reportedly brought down multiple buildings in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, including the Ma Soe Yane monastery. In the Sagaing region, southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, were damaged. (More Myanmar stories.) See 19 more photos Report an error