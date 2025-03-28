7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Thailand, Myanmar

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake shook Thailand and neighboring Myanmar Friday, collapsing buildings and causing multiple deaths. Thai emergency responders say two people have been found dead and an unknown number of others are still under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Bangkok, the AP reports. Rescue worker Songwut Wangpon told reporters another seven people had been found alive, as he spoke outside a tall pile of rubble that was once a high-rise building under construction. The multi-story structure collapsed after struck at midday local time, sending the crane on top toppling to the ground and a massive plume of dust into the air.

The temblor was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock. People in Bangkok evacuated from their buildings were cautioned to stay outside in case there were more aftershocks. The city, Thailand's capital, has been declared a disaster area. The US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ center for geosciences said the earthquake was a shallow 6.2 miles, with an epicenter in Myanmar, according to preliminary reports. Reuters reports that the epicenter was less than 11 miles from Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, which has a population of 1.5 million. Myanmar's ruling military junta has declared a state of emergency in several regions.