Le Pen Ruling Is a Stunner in France

A court ruling in France that bars far-right leader Marine Le Pen from running for president in 2027 is a "political earthquake" for the nation, according to the Guardian. The sentiment is a familiar one: The AP similarly sees "an earthquake for French politics," the New York Times describes a "democratic crisis" in the nation, and the Wall Street Journal says the ruling "shakes the country's political landscape." The details:

A French court convicted the 56-year-old Le Pen of embezzlement—not for enriching herself personally but for misusing EU funds to pay staffers with her National Rally party. Reuters has details on the case. "Incredible," Le Pen muttered in the court before walking out even as the judge continued detailing her punishment.