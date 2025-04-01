Epstein, Prince Andrew Accuser: I Have Days to Live

Virginia Giuffre, a high-profile accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, says she has been given days to live after a bus crash. "[W]hen a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can," she posted on Instagram Sunday alongside a picture of her, injured, in a hospital bed. "I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology." Giuffre's rep later issued a statement saying her client had "been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital."

In her post, Giuffre added, "I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes." That's an apparent reference to her three children, the BBC reports. Giuffre's most recent known address is Australia, the Guardian reports. She had been living in North Perth with her husband of 22 years and their kids, but recent reports indicate the couple may have split up. Giuffre alleged Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the prince when she was 17. Andrew denied the claims, but he settled with Giuffre out of court in 2022. (More Virginia Giuffre stories.)