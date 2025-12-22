The Wire Actor James Ransone Dies at 46

James Ransone, best known for his turn as troubled dockworker Ziggy Sobotka on The Wire, has died at 46, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Authorities said the actor died by hanging on Friday, Variety reports. Deadline reports that his wife, Jamie McPhee, wrote on Instagram , "I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again." HBO also mourned Ransone online, as did production company Blumhouse, People reports.

Ransone's breakout role came in Season 2 of HBO's crime drama, where he appeared in 12 episodes as Chester "Ziggy" Sobotka, a reckless and frequently humiliated longshoreman whose storyline ends in a grim act of violence and imprisonment. He went on to work again with HBO in 2008's Generation Kill, portraying Marine Cpl. Josh Ray Person across the seven-part miniseries about the US invasion of Iraq.

In 2019, Ransone joined the It franchise, playing the adult Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two, opposite Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy. His recent film work included roles in Black Phone 2, the horror anthology V/H/S/85, Small Engine Repair, and What We Found.

Born in Baltimore in 1979, Ransone studied at the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland, from 1993 to 1997. He got an early feature break in the 2002 teen drama Ken Park before moving into the television work that made him a familiar face to fans of prestige TV and genre films. He is survived by his wife and two children. (If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available by calling or texting 988.)