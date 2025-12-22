Australia Shooting Suspects Threw Bombs at Crowd: Cops

A man accused of killing 15 people at Sydney's Bondi Beach conducted firearms training in an area of New South Wales state outside of Sydney with his father, Australian police documents released on Monday allege. The men recorded a video about their justification for the meticulously planned attack, according to a police statement of facts that was made public following Naveed Akram's video court appearance Monday from a Sydney hospital where he has been treated for an abdomen injury, the AP reports. Officers wounded Akram at the scene of the Dec. 14 shooting and killed his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram. New South Wales state government confirmed Naveed Akram was transferred Monday from a hospital to a prison. Neither facility was identified by authorities.

The statement alleges the 24-year-old and his father began their attack by throwing four improvised explosive devices toward at crowd celebrating an annual Jewish event at Bondi Beach, but the devices failed to explode. Police described the devices as three aluminum pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb containing an explosive, black powder, and steel ball bearings. None detonated, but police described them as "viable" IEDs. Authorities have charged Akram with 59 offenses including 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of causing harm with intent to murder in relation to the wounded survivors, and one of committing a terrorist act. The antisemitic attack at the start of the eight-day Hanukkah celebration was Australia's worst mass shooting since a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania state in 1996.

Police said a video found on Naveed Akram's phone shows him with his father "recite their political and religious views and appear to summarize their justification for the Bondi terrorist attack." The men are seen in the video "condemning the acts of Zionists" while they also "adhere to a religiously motivated ideology linked to Islamic State," police said. Video shot in October show them "firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner" on grassland surrounded trees, police said. "There is evidence that the Accused and his father meticulously planned this terrorist attack for many months," police allege.