The Best States to Work From Home

Most Americans believe the COVID pandemic is now over, including companies that have been trying to get workers back into the office—but working from home is still going strong. Telecommuting is more viable in some states than others, however, based on WalletHub's latest ranking, which used a dozen metrics to assess all 50 states and DC in two main categories: living environment (meaning the cost of electricity, internet accessibility, and average square footage of one's home, among other factors), and work environment—including the share of workers currently working from home and cybersecurity risks. Delaware emerges as the most remote work-friendly state, while Alaska staggers into last place. Here, the top and bottom 10: