Best States to Go Off-Grid

If you're ready for a more self-sufficient lifestyle that allows you to independently live off the land, Home Gnome has your back. The home-service site looked at all 50 US states to see which ones were the most suitable for off-the-grid living, making its assessment based on more than two dozen metrics in five main categories: infrastructure, safety, affordability, feasibility, and climate. Iowa comes in as the best state for unplugging and disconnecting, while Rhode Island is the worst.

Still interested? Here are the top and bottom 10 states for an ascetic lifestyle:



Best states



Iowa Texas (No. 1 in "Infrastructure" category) Kentucky (No. 1 in "Safety" category) Minnesota Oklahoma (No. 1 in "Affordability" category) Vermont Nebraska Kansas Montana South Dakota

Worst states

Delaware Nevada New York Utah Pennsylvania Maryland Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey (last in "Safety" category) Rhode Island (last in "Feasibility," "Infrastructure," and "Affordability" categories)

