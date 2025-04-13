Doctor Decrees Trump 'Fully Fit'

The oldest American to be elected president is "fully fit" to handle the job, his physician says in a report on President Trump's physical exam released Sunday. Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella credited his patient's "active lifestyle," saying it "continues to contribute significantly" to the president's well-being, the AP reports. Trump, who turns 79 on June 14, had earlier told reporters that he also took a cognitive test and that he aced it. The doctor's report covers:

Neurological exam: Barbabella said a comprehensive check found "no abnormalities in his mental status."

The nation hasn't been given details of Trump's health since 2018, ABC News notes. As a candidate in his last campaign, he promised a release several times but didn't follow through.

Trump told reporters on Friday that he'd also taken a cognitive test Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and that he "got every answer right." Barbabella wrote that the president's participation in meetings and public appearances, as well as "frequent victories in golf events" benefits Trump. The details contained in a physical summary are only those the patient agrees to release, per ABC. In his summary to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said the exam showed a "good heart, a good soul, very good soul." (More President Trump stories.)