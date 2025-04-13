Even Top Indie Directors Make Little Money

Indie directors Sean Baker and Brady Corbet both had banner awards seasons for their respective films Anora and The Brutalist. But as IndieWire notes, both made clear on the interview circuit and in their speeches that it's nearly impossible for independent directors to make a living these days. Corbet, for example, said he had "made zero dollars" on his last two films and was surviving on a check from three years ago. And Baker (whose past critical successes include The Florida Project and Tangerine) said he can only do what he does because he has no children. Producer Alex Saks explains the economics at IndieWire's Toolkit podcast, using the (optimistic) hypothetical of an indie director making a film for $5 million that goes on to earn $7 million.