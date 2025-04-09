3 Dead, 3 Injured in Virginia Shooting

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, Tuesday night. The incident took place around 5:30pm at a townhouse complex near Fredericksburg, and all victims were found outside, the AP reports. The shooting may have been carried out by more than one person, but no arrests have been made and the motive remains unknown. But a spokesperson for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says the incident was not related to a domestic dispute, the New York Times reports.

"There's dozens upon dozens of officers out actively looking for suspects and preserving the crime scene," the spokesperson said at a press conference. "We will be here all night until we find the suspects." No details on the identities or ages of the victims has yet been released. Fredericksburg City Public Schools delayed their start by two hours on Wednesday, citing the need for care and support for students affected by the incident. The area is about 60 miles southwest of Washington, DC. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)