Big Names Appear Among the Dead in Club Roof Collapse

The legendary Jet Set club in Santo Domingo was packed with musicians, professional athletes, and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and into people's drinks. Minutes later, the entire roof collapsed. Concrete slabs killed more than 113 people and trapped dozens of others on a dancefloor where hundreds had been dancing to a lively merengue concert early Tuesday. More than 255 people were injured, authorities said.

Rescue crews were still searching for potential survivors more than 24 hours after the collapse. "As long as they report that there is a missing person, we will be here," said emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez. Rescue crews from Puerto Rico and Israel arrived in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday to help local authorities with the search. Still, the New York Times reports the chances of finding additional survivors appear slim, as no one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon. More on the victims, per the AP: