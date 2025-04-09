Crews Begin Cleaning Up 147K Gallons of Keystone Oil

Trucks and workers have started cleaning up the Keystone oil pipeline spill in rural North Dakota, with the cause of the break and the timeline of the effort still unclear. The pipeline ruptured Tuesday morning in the southeastern part of the state and was shut down within two minutes by an employee who heard a mechanical bang, the AP reports. An aerial photo released Wednesday shows a black, pondlike pool of oil suspended in a partially snowy field that's traversed by tire tracks. A farmer said he could smell the scent of crude oil, carried by the wind. The situation: