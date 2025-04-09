'Disruptive' Flier Forces Flight to Turn Back After 4 Hours

An American Airlines flight from New York City's JFK Airport made it almost halfway to Milan on Monday night before it was forced to turn back. Passengers say they were initially told that Flight 198 was turning back after four hours because of a technical problem, but it was clear that the real problem was an unruly passenger. "We kind of noticed a scuffle in the back. They were asking around if there were any police officers or Army members, or somebody who could help because there were no air marshals on," passenger Krystie Tomlinson tells CBS News . She says a man charged at flight attendants and, at one point, tried to barge into the pilot's cabin.

"Apparently, the whole thing started because of a meal choice they didn't get," Tomlinson says. She says the man was also apparently angry that he wasn't allowed to sit in an exit row because he had a baby with him. On the way back to New York, "the guy was still in the back of the plane unprotected, unrestrained, which was a little bit scary considering we had a plane full of 300 people and there was no air marshal on board, and we've got this crazy man in the back," passenger Michael Scigliano tells CBS.

Passengers say the airline wasn't much help when they landed back in New York at 3:30am on Tuesday. "I asked to use the American Airlines lounge to breastfeed and change. They said you can go in if you pay $79," Tomlinson says. At 11am—some 16 hours after the first flight took off—they were able to board another flight to Milan. In a statement, the airline confirmed that the flight was forced to turn back because of a "disruptive passenger." "The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said.