Gwyneth Fell Off the Paleo Wagon

Folks, some news: Gwyneth Paltrow has fallen off the paleo wagon . The infamously clean-living actor announced on her Goop podcast that aired Tuesday that she'd become "a little sick" of the rigid carb-restricting diet she's adhered to for years and has started eating more of the stuff that the rest of us mere mortals consume, per the BBC . Paltrow, 52, explained that she'd become "obsessed" with her "hardcore macrobiotic" regimen—which included slurping on bone broth for lunch—after her late dad, Bruce Paltrow, was diagnosed with throat cancer. Paltrow opted to stick to a diet that included "lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no dairy, no sugar, etc."

"Longer-term inflammation" and other "health" issues she says she was dealing with cemented her decision to keep to such a disciplined eating plan, along with husband Brad Falchuk, per People—but now "I'm a little sick of it, if I'm honest, and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese." "There, I said it, a little pasta," she added.

"After being strict with it for so long." At least one dietitian says it's "great" news to hear about Paltrow's return to an "everything in moderation" stance.

"It sounds like Gwyneth is moving towards a more balanced and nutritious diet," Priya Tew of the British Dietetic Association tells the BBC. "Nutrition research shows us that cutting out whole food groups is not good for our overall health." Paltrow is also making headlines after forcefully putting to bed any rumors that she and Meghan Markle are feuding, following the latter's launch of her own lifestyle brand, per InStyle. "You know what I won't be at this point in my life?" Paltrow said on Thursday's The World's First Podcast. "I won't be a pawn in some drummed-up triangulation of women feud for your f---ing clickbait. ... Leave us out of it. Don't do that. I will not stand for that." (More Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)