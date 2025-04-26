Pope's Mourners Put Their Loss Into Words

People gathered at churches and in streets in Vatican City and around the world to mourn Pope Francis on Saturday, the day of his funeral. They talked about their appreciation for his papacy as well as the connection they felt to him. Per the AP, Reuters, the BBC, the New York Times, and CNN, their expressions about the late pope included:

Vatican City : "He was like family," said Colette Sandjon, 68. A Cameroon native, she traveled from Paris to Rome, then stood all night on a side street for a spot during the funeral. "When he spoke to me, it's as if he was speaking to the whole of Africa."

: "He was like family," said Colette Sandjon, 68. A Cameroon native, she traveled from Paris to Rome, then stood all night on a side street for a spot during the funeral. "When he spoke to me, it's as if he was speaking to the whole of Africa." Buenos Aires: "For a lot of us young people who were distant from the Church, Francis' legacy brought us closer," said Daniela Wenceslao. "Today, Francis is the most important person in our country, and we want to pay this small tribute in his name."