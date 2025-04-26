Pope's Mourners Put Their Loss Into Words

Migrants, homeless, young people talk about the connection they felt
Posted Apr 26, 2025 5:30 PM CDT
Global Mourners Express Their Loss
Devotees light candles during a Requiem Mass for Pope Francis in Dili, East Timor, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

People gathered at churches and in streets in Vatican City and around the world to mourn Pope Francis on Saturday, the day of his funeral. They talked about their appreciation for his papacy as well as the connection they felt to him. Per the AP, Reuters, the BBC, the New York Times, and CNN, their expressions about the late pope included:

  • Vatican City: "He was like family," said Colette Sandjon, 68. A Cameroon native, she traveled from Paris to Rome, then stood all night on a side street for a spot during the funeral. "When he spoke to me, it's as if he was speaking to the whole of Africa."
  • Buenos Aires: "For a lot of us young people who were distant from the Church, Francis' legacy brought us closer," said Daniela Wenceslao. "Today, Francis is the most important person in our country, and we want to pay this small tribute in his name."

  • New York City: "There's so much anxiety and sadness in the world, and he was a light—a shining light—for everyone, not just for Catholics," Diane Solomon said.
  • Vatican City: "More than a pope, he was a fatherly figure for us migrants," said Virginia Munos Ramires, a native of El Salvador. "He represented Latinos, immigrants—he was a reference for all of us."
  • Vatican City: Florian Gretz, who has camped out near the Vatican for several years, recalled when the pope invited homeless people to dine in Paul VI Audience Hall in 2023. "He treated us with respect and dignity, we sat at tables and ate with silverware," Gretz said. "Will the next pope do that?"

  • New York City: "I just love how he was such a people's pope. He was kind," Tanya Brown said. "He always seemed to be the most like Jesus."
  • Vatican City: "When I arrived at the square, tears of sadness and also joy came over me. I think I truly realized that Pope Francis had left us, and at the same time, there is joy for all he has done for the church," said Aurelie Andre of France.
  • Belfast: "When any pope dies, I think there are a lot of people who want to pay their respects," said Rosa. "But particularly this man."
