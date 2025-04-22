Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Finally Heading to Mexico

Chipotle Mexican Grill might have "Mexican" in its name, but it's never had a location in Mexico. That's about to change, with the restaurant chain opening its first location south of the US border in its three-decade history. The California-based chain announced the move on Monday; the location is expected to open in Mexico City early next year, the AP reports. Chipotle is collaborating with Alsea on the location; the company also operates brands like Domino's, Starbucks, and Burger King in South America and Europe.

"The country's familiarity with our ingredients and affinity for fresh food make it an attractive growth market for our company," a Chipotle exec says of Mexico. Chipotle was founded in Denver in 1993 and now has 3,700 restaurants. The expansion into Mexico continues Chipotle's international growth strategy; last year, it partnered with Alshaya Group to open in Kuwait, where it now has three restaurants. It also has two restaurants in the United Arab Emirates.

Another US-based Mexican food chain, Taco Bell, has had no luck opening restaurants south of the border: Its outlets in Mexico City (1992) and Monterrey (2007) closed shortly after opening. Per KTLA, "a perceived lack of authenticity" was among Taco Bell's problems in the country. Meanwhile, President Trump's tariffs could raise Chipotle costs in the US. As of July 14, most Mexican tomatoes will face a 20.91% tariff. Mexican avocados, however, are so far not subject to tariffs; Chipotle gets about half of its avocados from Mexico.