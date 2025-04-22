The Beloved Pope Francis Did Have 'Many Critics'

Pope Francis was being remembered as a beloved leader of the Catholic Church following his death Monday at age 88, but the pontiff was not without his critics over the years since he was elected pope in 2013. A look at some of them:

Conservative US Catholics: As the New York Times recounts, Francis was often in opposition to this faction, and was frequently critical of the Trump administration's policies. The extensive Times piece delves into the way Francis "galvanized" the American church, which he once criticized for allowing "ideologies" to replace faith.