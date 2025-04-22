Travel / airport security The 'Real ID' Deadline Is Coming Fast Fliers will need the enhanced ID (or a passport) on May 7 for domestic flights By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Apr 22, 2025 11:10 AM CDT Copied In this file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., informs visitors of the federal government's Real ID law, which will start being enforced on May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Air travelers across the country face a major deadline as the requirement for Real ID at airport security takes effect May 7, but CBS News reports that most states aren't fully prepared. The outlet analyzed data from April 7 to April 18 and found that at least 16 states are less than 50% compliant. Details: New rule: After nearly 20 years of delays, the federal government will start requiring people to have the beefed-up identification card known as a Real ID to fly or enter federal government buildings as of May 7, per NPR. In most cases, that translates to a star of some sort in the upper right of a driver's license, explains USA Today. A standard license is fine for driving, but it will no longer cut it at security checkpoints. Alternatives: The many people without such an ID can use a passport or a state-issued Enhanced Driver's License to, say, board a domestic flight. ABC10 has a fuller list of other alternatives. To get a Real ID, you can start by checking out your state's DMV for instructions. Consequences: So will fliers get turned away without a Real ID on May 7? That remains unclear. It's possible they just might be subjected to deeper scrutiny. The Transportation Security Administration is planning an "all hands on deck" day on May 7 to handle possible logjams. States: They've had years to get prepared, but the CBS investigation shows the shortcomings—meaning many state-issued IDs around the US aren't Real IDs. Only seven states—Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming—are virtually 100% compliant, as is the District of Columbia. Texas is at 98%, Mississippi 97%, Hawaii 96%, Utah 96%, and Vermont 92%. New Jersey has the lowest rate at 17%. Pennsylvania is at 26%, Washington and Maine are both at 27%, New York is at 43%, and California is up to 55%. See the full story for all the states. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) Report an error