The 'Real ID' Deadline Is Coming Fast

Air travelers across the country face a major deadline as the requirement for Real ID at airport security takes effect May 7, but CBS News reports that most states aren't fully prepared. The outlet analyzed data from April 7 to April 18 and found that at least 16 states are less than 50% compliant. Details:

After nearly 20 years of delays, the federal government will start requiring people to have the beefed-up identification card known as a Real ID to fly or enter federal government buildings as of May 7, per NPR. In most cases, that translates to a star of some sort in the upper right of a driver's license, explains USA Today. A standard license is fine for driving, but it will no longer cut it at security checkpoints. Alternatives: The many people without such an ID can use a passport or a state-issued Enhanced Driver's License to, say, board a domestic flight. ABC10 has a fuller list of other alternatives. To get a Real ID, you can start by checking out your state's DMV for instructions.