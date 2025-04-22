Larry David's Essay Takes Bill Maher to Task

Larry David wrote a satirical essay for the New York Times on Monday in which he envisioned a critic of Adolf Hitler having dinner with the German dictator in 1939 and coming away charmed. A day later, the chatter around the essay is about how David was really writing about Bill Maher's recent dinner with President Trump, reports NBC News.

What David wrote: "Here I was, prepared to meet Hitler, the one I'd seen and heard—the public Hitler. But this private Hitler was a completely different animal. And oddly enough, this one seemed more authentic, like this was the real Hitler. The whole thing had my head spinning. ... Two hours later, the dinner was over, and the Führer escorted me to the door. 'I am so glad to have met you. I hope I'm no longer the monster you thought I was.' 'I must say, mein Führer, I'm so thankful I came. Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn't mean that we have to hate each other.' And with that, I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night."