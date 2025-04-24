Soccer Star's Wife, Young Son Kidnapped as He Hid Under Bed

Ecuadorian police investigating what appears to be a targeted attack against Jackson Rodriguez at his home
Posted Apr 24, 2025 7:17 AM CDT
Assailants Break Down Door, Kidnap Soccer Star's Wife, Son
Jackson Rodriguez of Ecuador's Emelec reacts during a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second leg soccer match against Argentina's Defensa y Justicia at the Unico Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.   (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello, File)

The wife and 5-year-old son of an Ecuadorian soccer player were kidnapped early Wednesday after assailants used a sledgehammer to break down their door. Jackson Rodriguez, a fullback for Ecuador's CS Emelec, reportedly told police he hid under his bed in Guayaquil, capital of Guayas province, when he heard the assailants around 3am, per ESPN. The suspects reportedly asked about the 26-year-old's whereabouts before abducting his wife and son and fleeing in a gray pickup truck, per the Daily Mirror.

Ecuador has been under a declaration of "internal armed conflict" for more than a year. Ten days ago, the government declared a state of emergency in nine areas, including Guayas, allowing the mobilization of security forces to counter what authorities say is violence perpetuated by organized crime groups, per the AP. Attempted kidnappings have become increasingly common, with ransoms demanded in some cases, per the Mirror. In December, professional soccer player Pedro Perlaza was kidnapped from the city of Esmeraldas and rescued a few days later, per Reuters. (More Ecuador stories.)

