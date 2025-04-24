Soccer Star's Wife, Young Son Kidnapped as He Hid Under Bed

The wife and 5-year-old son of an Ecuadorian soccer player were kidnapped early Wednesday after assailants used a sledgehammer to break down their door. Jackson Rodriguez, a fullback for Ecuador's CS Emelec, reportedly told police he hid under his bed in Guayaquil, capital of Guayas province, when he heard the assailants around 3am, per ESPN . The suspects reportedly asked about the 26-year-old's whereabouts before abducting his wife and son and fleeing in a gray pickup truck, per the Daily Mirror .

Ecuador has been under a declaration of "internal armed conflict" for more than a year. Ten days ago, the government declared a state of emergency in nine areas, including Guayas, allowing the mobilization of security forces to counter what authorities say is violence perpetuated by organized crime groups, per the AP. Attempted kidnappings have become increasingly common, with ransoms demanded in some cases, per the Mirror. In December, professional soccer player Pedro Perlaza was kidnapped from the city of Esmeraldas and rescued a few days later, per Reuters. (More Ecuador stories.)