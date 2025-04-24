World / Russia-Ukraine war Trump Pressures Zelensky as Russia Launches Big Strike Ukraine calls assault on Kyiv one of Putin's 'most outrageous' By Newser Editors Posted Apr 24, 2025 7:01 AM CDT Copied A rescue worker passes the body of a victim after a Russian strike in a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) See 1 more photo Big new developments on the Ukraine-Russia front, including a major attack by Russia and new pressure from President Trump on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to strike a deal. Trump blasted Zelensky after the latter said he is not willing to cede any territory to Russia as part of a peace deal, the AP reports. "Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" Trump wrote on Truth Social. He said Zelensky "can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country," and that his position on ceding territory "will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that!" Asked at the White House whether his administration wants to see Russia end up with sovereignty over Crimea, Trump replied, per the BBC, "I have no favorites. I don't want to have any favorites. I want to have a deal done." Meanwhile, Russia launched a major strike on Kyiv Thursday, one of the most devastating since the war began, reports NBC News. At least nine people were killed and dozens were injured. One missile struck an apartment building. Zelensky is cutting short a trip to South Africa because of the attack, per the BBC. "It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening," he wrote on social media. He called the attack "one of (Russia's) most outrageous." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error