Man Shot Dead by Police at Toronto Airport

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by police outside Toronto's Pearson Airport on Thursday morning, officials said, in what was described as an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety. Police officers in Peel received a report of a "man in distress" in an SUV at the Terminal 1 departures level just before 7am local time, Ontario's police watchdog said. Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said three officers who responded to the call used an "immense amount of de-escalation" to try to resolve a dispute between a group of travelers, the Toronto Star reports. "Abruptly, one of the individuals produced a firearm" and pointed it at the officers, Duraiappah said. Two of the officers then shot the man "to protect themselves and the community and the passengers here at the airport," the chief said.