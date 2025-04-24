Man Shot Dead by Police at Toronto Airport

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by police outside Toronto's Pearson Airport on Thursday morning, officials said, in what was described as an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety. Police officers in Peel received a report of a "man in distress" in an SUV at the Terminal 1 departures level just before 7am local time, Ontario's police watchdog said. Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said three officers who responded to the call used an "immense amount of de-escalation" to try to resolve a dispute between a group of travelers, the Toronto Star reports. "Abruptly, one of the individuals produced a firearm" and pointed it at the officers, Duraiappah said. Two of the officers then shot the man "to protect themselves and the community and the passengers here at the airport," the chief said.
Following the shooting, police tape and evidence markers could be seen near a dark SUV with its trunk open, the AP reports. A yellow sheet appeared to cover a body on the sidewalk. There was no known threat to the public and no police officers were injured, said the Special Investigations Unit, which investigates all police shootings in the province. Duraiappah said the "tragic incident" was not an attack on the airport, and there was "nothing that was compromising the airport operations," reports the CBC. In a passenger advisory on its website, the airport said flights continued to operate normally despite the ongoing investigation. The airport was rerouting passengers to enter and exit the terminal through the arrivals area, it said.
