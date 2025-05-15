Putin Skipping Russia-Ukraine Talks

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are set to begin in Turkey Thursday, but Russia's president won't be there. The Kremlin confirmed that rather than Vladimir Putin, it will be sending Vladimir Medinsky to head up its delegation. The Guardian refers to Medinsky as a "hardline" Putin aide who also led the last, and only, round of direct talks between the two countries, in 2022. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has directly called for his Russian counterpart to attend Thursday's talks, and said he'd meet with Putin face to face if he did, the BBC reports. He said he would not attend the negotiations if Putin, whom he has only met in person in December 2019, did not.