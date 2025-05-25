Where People Are Moving in the US

In terms of raw numbers, more people moved to New York City between 2023 and 2024 than any other city in the nation, according to new Census numbers. But in terms of the percentage of population increase, much smaller Princeton, Texas, led the way with a 30% surge. It helps that Princeton is a suburb of Dallas. Here are the top 10 in both categories:



Fastest growing, total numbers

New York City, up 87,184 to 8,478,072 Houston, up 43,217 to 2,390,125 Los Angeles, up 31,276 to 3,878,704 San Antonio, Texas, up 23,945 to 1,526,656 Fort Worth, Texas, up 23,442 to 1,008,106 Charlotte, North Carolina, up 23,423 to 943,476 Chicago, up 22,164 to 2,721,308 Phoenix, up 16,933 to 1,673,164 Seattle, up 16,813 to 780,995 Jacksonville, Florida, up 16,365 to 1,009,833