Where People Are Moving in the US

In terms of raw numbers, more people moved to New York City between 2023 and 2024 than any other city in the nation, according to new Census numbers. But in terms of the percentage of population increase, much smaller Princeton, Texas, led the way with a 30% surge. It helps that Princeton is a suburb of Dallas. Here are the top 10 in both categories:
Fastest growing, total numbers
- New York City, up 87,184 to 8,478,072
- Houston, up 43,217 to 2,390,125
- Los Angeles, up 31,276 to 3,878,704
- San Antonio, Texas, up 23,945 to 1,526,656
- Fort Worth, Texas, up 23,442 to 1,008,106
- Charlotte, North Carolina, up 23,423 to 943,476
- Chicago, up 22,164 to 2,721,308
- Phoenix, up 16,933 to 1,673,164
- Seattle, up 16,813 to 780,995
- Jacksonville, Florida, up 16,365 to 1,009,833
Fastest growing, by percentage
- Princeton, Texas, up 30.6% to 37,019
- Fulshear, Texas, up 26.9% to 54,629
- Leesburg, Florida, up 18.5% to 37,815
- Celina, Texas, up 18.2% to 51,661
- Anna, Texas, up 14.6% to 31,986
- Haines City, Florida, up 12.1% to 42,073
- Foley, Alabama, up 12.0% to 28,043
- Fate, Texas, up 11.4% to 27,467
- Rosemount, Minnesota, up 10.6% to 30,581
- Garner, North Carolina, up 10.4% to 39,345
See the full rankings
and other categories. (Or check out other lists
.)