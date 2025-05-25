Writer 3D-Printed a Ghost Gun Like Mangione's. It Wasn't Hard

How simple is it to create a 3D-printed "ghost gun," similar to the one allegedly used by Luigi Mangione to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson? Journalist Andy Greenberg was curious, so, at a Louisiana gun range, he did just that and wrote about it for Wired, churning out a Glock-style handgun using a 3D printer, then finishing it off with parts he bought online. Guided by a masked gun-printing enthusiast known as "Print Shoot Repeat," Greenberg finished his gun and added a 3D-printed silencer, legally made by the range owner with the appropriate license. When test-fired, the weapon struggled to operate smoothly, but it still discharged more than 50 rounds. In terms of price, meanwhile, it cost just under $1,150 to make, counting the printer and all other needed parts—Greenberg notes that the printer alone cost $3,900 a decade ago, in today's dollars.