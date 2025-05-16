Chris Brown Denied Bail in UK

Chris Brown's 20th anniversary tour of the UK and mainland Europe is in jeopardy following his arrest in the UK on allegations of assaulting a music producer at a London nightclub last year. The 36-year-old singer appeared in a Manchester court Friday, where Judge Joanne Hirst ordered him held until his next hearing on June 13 in London. Brown was scheduled to kick off the tour with a June 8 concert in Amsterdam, Rolling Stone reports. His court date is on the day he was scheduled to play the third concert of the tour in Frankfurt, Germany.

Prosecutors said that while on tour in the UK in February 2023, Brown attacked producer Abe Diaw at the Tape nightclub in Mayfair, hitting him multiple times with a bottle and then punching and kicking him, the AP reports. Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls called the incident "extremely serious," noting that it was captured on surveillance cameras at the crowded venue. Brown's attorney, Grace Forbes, argued that the singer is not a flight risk and requested bail, but the judge denied the request. The BBC reports that Brown spoke during the hearing to confirm his date of birth and his full name—Christopher Maurice Brown. He gave his address as the hotel in Manchester where he was arrested Thursday, the day after he arrived in the UK. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)