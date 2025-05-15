Chris Brown Arrested in UK

Chris Brown was arrested Thursday by British police in Manchester on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in an alleged incident at a London nightclub. Police, adhering to British privacy rules, did not identify Brown by name but said a 36-year-old was taken into custody, the AP reports. The arrest comes after nightclub producer Abe Diaw told the Sun he was hospitalized following what he described as an unprovoked attack by Brown at Tape nightclub in Mayfair in February 2023.

Diaw alleges Brown struck him with a bottle and then punched and kicked him while he was on the ground. Diaw has since filed a lawsuit seeking about $16 million against the singer, who was touring the UK at the time of the alleged assault. The Sun reports that Brown was arrested after he landed at Manchester Airport on Wednesday and the newspaper asked police if he was under arrest. The newspaper says officers from London traveled to the northern city to make the arrest after the phone call. Brown is scheduled to play 10 concerts in the UK, starting next month, as part of his Breezy Bowl XX 20th anniversary tour, the Guardian reports. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)