Final Destination: Bloodlines Makes a Winning Debut

The end is not looming for the Final Destination franchise at the box office. Its sixth installment, Final Destination: Bloodlines, drew big crowds to movie theaters this weekend and easily topped the domestic charts with $51 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie earned the same internationally, adding up to a $102 million global debut, the AP reports. Final Destination: Bloodlines opened in 3,523 locations riding in on a wave of strong reviews (93% on Rotten Tomatoes) and viral marketing tactics, including a picture of logs on the back of trucks—a callback to one of the more infamous Final Destination death traps.

The win effectively revives a 25-year-old franchise that hasn't had a new film since 2011. It also continues a hot streak for Warner Bros., which has had near back-to-back hits in Sinners and A Minecraft Movie. All three were in the top five this weekend. The same enthusiasm did not meet Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye's experimental thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which opened outside the top five with an estimated $3.3 million. Disney's Thunderbolts landed in second with $16.5 million, pushing its global total past $325 million. Sinners ran third with $15.4 million, bringing its global total to $316.8 million. Next weekend could be a big one for theaters: Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and the live-action Lilo & Stitch open nationwide.

With final domestic figures due to be released Monday, the Top 10 list factors in estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: