DoorDash Driver Gets Very Lost at O'Hare Airport

Someone in a control tower at O'Hare airport in Chicago spotted a moving object in a danger zone, but all ended well—and no planes were involved. This all happened at ground level, and the culprit turned out to be a very lost DoorDash driver, reports CBS News . Police say the delivery person "accidentally drove into an unauthorized secured area within O'Hare Airport."

And then kept driving: CBS reports the 36-year-old male driver went for miles in restricted areas at the airport—and, incredibly, may have crossed runways—before being stopped. Police say no charges are being filed because it was indeed accidental. No word on whether the food eventually made it to the right spot.