No Cure: The Path Forward for Biden

Former President Biden is in a tough spot, but he's not alone. An estimated 313,780 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed this year, representing 15% of all new cancer cases, according to the National Institutes of Health. And thanks in part to Biden's own efforts, "survival rates have almost tripled in the last decade," a doctor tells the New York Times. More:



Diagnosis: A small nodule was discovered in Biden's prostate following a physical exam on Tuesday. That led to an evaluation and a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer on Friday.

A small nodule was discovered in Biden's prostate following a physical exam on Tuesday. That led to an evaluation and a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer on Friday. No cure: Biden's cancer cells have already spread to the bone. The cancer is Stage 4, the most deadly stage, and "cannot be cured," per the Times. Still, 82-year-old Biden, the oldest president in US history, may have years left to live.