China Investigates Rare Shooting

One person dead, two injured at outdoor restaurant in Wuhan
Posted May 19, 2025 7:32 AM CDT
China Investigates Rare Case of Gun Violence
The sun sets behind the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan in central China in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)

It appears to be a rarity in China: a fatal gun attack. Police in Wuhan say one person was killed and two others injured Sunday night in an assault at an outdoor restaurant, reports the AP. Authorities did not specify that a gun was used, but social media posts that temporarily proliferated afterward called it a shooting, backed up by graphic images that have since been removed from Chinese platforms.

Local media reports say the incident took place in Hankou district's Hanzheng Street area, per Dimsum Daily. Shootings are extremely rare in China, which has strict gun laws. (Stabbings are more common methods of public violence.) In fact, the government often highlights violent gun incidents abroad, especially in the US, to suggest the nation is safer. Police have not announced any arrests in the case. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X