China Investigates Rare Shooting

It appears to be a rarity in China: a fatal gun attack. Police in Wuhan say one person was killed and two others injured Sunday night in an assault at an outdoor restaurant, reports the AP . Authorities did not specify that a gun was used, but social media posts that temporarily proliferated afterward called it a shooting, backed up by graphic images that have since been removed from Chinese platforms.

Local media reports say the incident took place in Hankou district's Hanzheng Street area, per Dimsum Daily. Shootings are extremely rare in China, which has strict gun laws. (Stabbings are more common methods of public violence.) In fact, the government often highlights violent gun incidents abroad, especially in the US, to suggest the nation is safer. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.