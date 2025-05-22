Politics / House Republicans 'Big Beautiful Bill' Passes With Two GOP Holdouts Measure crucial to President Trump's domestic agenda finally clears the House By John Johnson Posted May 22, 2025 6:28 AM CDT Copied Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) The "bill beautiful bill" has finally cleared the House, by a whisker. The massive spending package crucial to President Trump's domestic agenda passed 215-214 early Thursday after a marathon House session led by Speaker Mike Johnson, reports Axios. The bill: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes tax cuts, money for beefed-up border security, stricter work requirements on Medicaid, and much more. The Washington Post has a full breakdown. Outliers: GOP fiscal hawks had been holding up the bill as they negotiated for more spending cuts. Two Republicans ended up voting against the final measure, reports the Hill: Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio. The chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Andy Harris of Maryland, voted "present." What's next: The legislation now goes to the Senate, "where Republicans are expected to tear up many of the policy provisions sought by House GOP hardliners," per Politico. (More House Republicans stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error