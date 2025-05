The House GOP leadership suffered what the Hill describes as a "stunning setback" on Friday when five conservative members of their own party blocked a spending bill crucial to President Trump's legislative agenda. The five Republicans joined all Democrats on the House Budget Committee in voting against the sweeping package of tax cuts and spending reductions—known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" in deference to Trump. The five dissenting Republicans want deeper spending cuts.

House Speaker Mike Johnson had hoped to get the measure out of committee and onto the chamber's floor for a vote next week. Friday's vote is a "significant, but not fatal, setback to the legislation," per the Washington Post. Another committee vote could happen later Friday, or Monday, after more wrangling.