Man Dies Rushing to Scene of Fiancee's Fatal Crash

A 4-year-old in Louisiana has been left an orphan after his engaged parents died in separate car crashes, two hours apart. Alexus Lee's SUV overturned after hitting a culvert in Zachary around 2am on May 16, according to state police . She was pronounced dead at the scene, per People . Investigators then called her fiancé, John "JR" Collins, to tell him what happened. Police said he was traveling to the scene "at a high rate of speed" just before 3:45am when he lost control on the same road as Lee, just outside the town of Clinton. He died after being ejected from his vehicle, which struck a tree, per the New York Post .

Police say neither Lee nor Collins were wearing seatbelts, per WAFB. Lee, 25, was a teacher at East Feliciana STEAM Academy. Collins, 35, was a truck driver. But above all, they were parents to 4-year-old Gabriel. The little boy is "having a little problem comprehending that we can't talk to them ... but he understands that they are asleep and are with God," Collins' mother, Sandra, tells WAFB. Lee and Collins, who planned to marry in February of next year, had just bought a new house, the outlet notes. Without them here, "the two families will blend," Collins' mother says. "And we will do whatever it takes to give [Gabriel] a good life."