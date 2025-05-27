3 More Escaped New Orleans Inmates Captured

Just two inmates remained on the lam 10 days after a massive New Orleans jailbreak in which 10 prisoners escaped. Louisiana State Police said Monday that one fugitive had been arrested in Baton Rouge, while two more were arrested in neighboring Texas. Jermaine Donald and Leo Tate were captured in Walker County, Texas, within moments of Lenton Vanburen Jr.'s capture in Louisiana, WDSU reports. Five others had previously been captured. Still on the lam are Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves. "Excellent work," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a message to the Louisiana State Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fox 8 Live reports. "Antoine and Derrick—you are NEXT!" (More New Orleans stories.)