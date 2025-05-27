3 More Escaped New Orleans Inmates Captured

Just 2 remain on the lam after May 16 escape
Posted May 27, 2025 12:00 AM CDT
3 More Escaped New Orleans Inmates Captured
Louisiana state police enter a house on North Galvez street as they pursue a fugitive that escaped from a New Orleans jail, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in New Orleans.   (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Just two inmates remained on the lam 10 days after a massive New Orleans jailbreak in which 10 prisoners escaped. Louisiana State Police said Monday that one fugitive had been arrested in Baton Rouge, while two more were arrested in neighboring Texas. Jermaine Donald and Leo Tate were captured in Walker County, Texas, within moments of Lenton Vanburen Jr.'s capture in Louisiana, WDSU reports. Five others had previously been captured. Still on the lam are Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves. "Excellent work," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a message to the Louisiana State Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fox 8 Live reports. "Antoine and Derrick—you are NEXT!" (More New Orleans stories.)

