World's Top Everest Climber Aims to Break His Own Record

Kami Rita is back at Mount Everest and aiming for an unmatched 31st—and maybe even 32nd—summit. The 55-year-old Sherpa guide flew from Kathmandu to Everest on Sunday to lead a group of international climbers to the 29,032-foot summit, reports the AP and India Today . "I am mentally, emotionally, and physically prepared to climb the mountain," he said. "I am in my top physical condition right now." Once finished with the first climb, he will assess weather and conditions on the mountain to decide on a second.

Kami Rita holds the record for the most Everest ascents—30—with his closest competitor (another Sherpa guide) at 27. Nor is he slowing down: The Nepalese guide climbed Everest twice last May. Kami Rita first scaled the peak in 1994 and has made almost yearly ascents since. He also has climbed K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, and Lhotse. One notable change this climbing season: Drones are being tested as a way to ferry supplies and remove waste on Everest, notes the New York Times.