Jail Worker Accused in Escape: Inmate Said He'd 'Shank' Me

A maintenance worker at the Orleans Parish jail says he helped 10 inmates escape after being threatened by one of them, according to an arrest warrant. As authorities race to capture the remaining five fugitives, questions are swirling about how such a large-scale jailbreak unfolded with inside assistance. Sterling Williams, 33, told investigators that escapee Antoine Massey, booked on charges of theft and domestic abuse battery, threatened to "shank" him if Williams didn't go along with the escape plan, per NOLA.com . Williams admitted to cutting the water supply to a dorm area, which enabled inmates to remove a toilet and escape through the plumbing, authorities say.

Video evidence reportedly shows Williams interacting with inmates—including Massey and convicted killer Derrick Groves, both of whom remain on the loose—prior to the escape. The arrest affidavit details other alleged involvement, including attempted confiscation of Williams' phone by Groves and an effort by Groves to have Williams deliver a book containing Cash App details to his cousin, another inmate. Williams was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office and 10 counts of being a principal to simple escape. He is the first individual outside of the escapees to be arrested in the ongoing investigation, which has also led to the suspension of three sheriff's office employees. It's not clear whether Williams is among those suspended, per NOLA.

Louisiana State Police confirmed a fifth escapee was captured Tuesday without providing details, per CBS News. Corey Boyd, 19, was initially held on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, per WWMT. Police believe the remaining five escapees may still be in New Orleans, per NOLA. Massey is of particular concern given his history of violence—he's also wanted for rape and kidnapping in St. Tammany Parish—and busting out of jails. This was his fourth escape, with the first dating back to 2007, per WVUE. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)