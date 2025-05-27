Ex-Sheriff Gets a Presidential Pardon for Bribery Sentence

President Trump says he's pardoning Scott Jenkins, the former sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, who was due to start a 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday for accepting more than $75,000 in bribes. Jenkins, 53, was convicted last year of conspiracy, honest services fraud, and multiple bribery charges after federal prosecutors said he accepted cash and campaign contributions in return for making businessmen auxiliary deputy sheriffs, per Fox News . Those receiving the badges, including two FBI undercover agents, weren't trained, vetted, or asked to provide any actual services, according to authorities.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump argued that Jenkins and his wife were "dragged through HELL" by former President Biden's DOJ and that Jenkins' imprisonment was "unfair." Trump criticized the trial's judge, Robert Ballou, claiming Jenkins was blocked from presenting exculpatory evidence, and accused the judiciary of partisan bias. "This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn't deserve to spend a single day in jail," Trump wrote, describing Jenkins as "a wonderful person ... left for dead" by Trump's opponents. "He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life."

Prosecutors say the businessmen involved with bribing Jenkins had hoped that their sheriff-themed credentials would get them out of traffic tickets and allow them to carry around concealed firearms without needing a permit, per the Washington Post. Jenkins had sought Trump's help previously, expressing faith that if the ex-president heard details of the case he'd intervene. Jenkins maintained that key information was kept from the jury and said he felt shut out of the chance to fully defend himself in court. The Hill has more on Jenkins, and on why Trump may have felt compelled to pardon him. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)