Memorial Day Ends With a Deadly Mass Shooting

Two people died and nine others were injured in a mass shooting at Philadelphia's expansive Fairmount Park on Memorial Day as police ushered out groups celebrating the holiday. Gunshots erupted around 10:30pm local time while many people were still gathered in the poorly-lit park, which covers 2,000 acres. "They were packing up as this incident unfolded," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a media briefing early Tuesday, per USA Today . The shooting happened following a car meetup, per CNN , and in the area of Lemon Hill, an old mansion within the park, per CBS News . A man and woman were pronounced dead.

Six adults and three teenagers, aged 15, 16, and 17, were injured in the shooting, all listed in stable condition, per CNN. Another person was hit by a car and injured amid the chaos, per CBS. No arrests have been made. Bethel couldn't immediately say if there had been more than one shooter. Though no weapons were recovered, police suspect a gun modified with a switch, turning a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, "capable of firing 17 rounds in under two seconds," per CBS. "It's pretty rapid fire so we're pretty confident that there probably was a switch on this gun," Bethel said, promising an update later Tuesday. (More mass shootings stories.)